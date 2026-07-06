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    Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 [Image 1 of 3]

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    Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gary Charland Jr., 89th Maintenance Group commander, poses for a photo with U.S. Marine Corps aviation maintainers assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 in front of an F-35B Lightning II at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. The 89th Maintenance Group deployed its full logistical footprint, providing specialized ground equipment, tools and apron parking spots to support all transient airshow teams during extreme summer heat challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:44
    Photo ID: 9795143
    VIRIN: 260704-F-DV652-1019
    Resolution: 5803x3264
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250
    Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250
    Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    89th Airlift Wing
    VMFAT-501
    SAM Fox
    America250
    Freedom250

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