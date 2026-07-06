Americas Airfield provides support to USMC assets for Freedom 250

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U.S. Air Force Col. Gary Charland Jr., 89th Maintenance Group commander, poses for a photo with U.S. Marine Corps aviation maintainers assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 in front of an F-35B Lightning II at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. The 89th Maintenance Group deployed its full logistical footprint, providing specialized ground equipment, tools and apron parking spots to support all transient airshow teams during extreme summer heat challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans)