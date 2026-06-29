DEVCOM Armaments Center Computer Scientists (from right) Nick Romano and Seiler Hill work on computer-related issues with Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty, N.C. in May of 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 10:08
|Photo ID:
|9794690
|VIRIN:
|260706-A-GY890-1001
|Resolution:
|1430x1073
|Size:
|909.86 KB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Armaments Center’s zero-defect culture embraces Agile and other modern software development approaches, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Armaments Center’s zero-defect culture embraces Agile and other modern software development approaches
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