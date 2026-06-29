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    Armaments Center’s zero-defect culture embraces Agile and other modern software development approaches

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    Armaments Center’s zero-defect culture embraces Agile and other modern software development approaches

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    DEVCOM Armaments Center Computer Scientists (from right) Nick Romano and Seiler Hill work on computer-related issues with Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty, N.C. in May of 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 10:08
    Photo ID: 9794690
    VIRIN: 260706-A-GY890-1001
    Resolution: 1430x1073
    Size: 909.86 KB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Armaments Center’s zero-defect culture embraces Agile and other modern software development approaches, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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