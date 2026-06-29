Architecture, engineering and construction industry leaders listening to the keynote address of NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt during the 19th Annual Society of American Military Engineers Washington DC Post Joint Conference at the Army and Navy Club, Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9794148
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-AE927-3447
|Resolution:
|3984x2240
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington to Industry: Build Faster, Build Smarter – the Mission Depends on it [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington to Industry: Build Faster, Build Smarter – the Mission Depends on it
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