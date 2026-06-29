Date Taken: 06.09.2026 Date Posted: 07.05.2026 21:43 Photo ID: 9794148 VIRIN: 260610-N-AE927-3447 Resolution: 3984x2240 Size: 2.29 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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This work, NAVFAC Washington to Industry: Build Faster, Build Smarter – the Mission Depends on it [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.