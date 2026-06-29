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    NAVFAC Washington to Industry: Build Faster, Build Smarter – the Mission Depends on it [Image 2 of 3]

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    NAVFAC Washington to Industry: Build Faster, Build Smarter – the Mission Depends on it

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Architecture, engineering and construction industry leaders listening to the keynote address of NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt during the 19th Annual Society of American Military Engineers Washington DC Post Joint Conference at the Army and Navy Club, Washington, D.C., June 9, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 21:43
    Photo ID: 9794148
    VIRIN: 260610-N-AE927-3447
    Resolution: 3984x2240
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Washington to Industry: Build Faster, Build Smarter – the Mission Depends on it [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Washington to Industry: Build Faster, Build Smarter – the Mission Depends on it
    NAVFAC Washington to Industry: Build Faster, Build Smarter – the Mission Depends on it
    NAVFAC Washington to Industry: Build Faster, Build Smarter – the Mission Depends on it

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    NAVFAC, NAVFAC Washington, Engineering, Construction, SAME DC, US Navy

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