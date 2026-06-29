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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Meets with ROK Navy Counterpart During RIMPAC 2026 [Image 1 of 8]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Meets with ROK Navy Counterpart During RIMPAC 2026

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Capt. Will Mathis, left, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), speaks with Republic of Korea Navy Capt. Cho Wan-hee, commanding officer of the Sejong the Great-class guided-missile destroyer ROKS Jeongjo the Great (DDG 995), aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 3, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9793983
    VIRIN: 260703-N-BR246-1004
    Resolution: 7239x4072
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Meets with ROK Navy Counterpart During RIMPAC 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Leadership Meets with ROK Navy Counterpart During RIMPAC 2026
    Republic of Korea Navy visits USS Theodore Roosevelt during RIMPAC 26
    Republic of Korea Navy visits USS Theodore Roosevelt during RIMPAC 26
    ROK Navy Sailors Tour USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck During RIMPAC 2026
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members visit USS Theodore Roosevelt for RIMPAC 26
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members visit USS Theodore Roosevelt for RIMPAC 26
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members visit USS Theodore Roosevelt for RIMPAC 26
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members visit USS Theodore Roosevelt for RIMPAC 26

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    3rd Fleet
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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