U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Times Square for the International Naval Review.

U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Times Square in New York City on July 5, 2026 as part of the International Naval Review. The International Naval Review is the Navy’s pinnacle event in America’s 250th birthday celebration, hosted in the Port of New York from July 3-8, 2026. This historic gathering of ships, aircraft, and personnel form over 130 invited navies and coast guards will also feature more than 30 tall ships from around the globe.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9793969
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-ES124-1027
|Resolution:
|4647x3102
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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