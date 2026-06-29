International Naval Review 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) fires a 75mm Pack Howitzer M1 cannon during International Naval Review (INR) 250 parade of sail and aerial review in New York City, July 4, 2026. The Parade of Sail marks the opening of INR 250, a multinational maritime celebration commemorating the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and the nation, honoring the sea services’ enduring commitment to defending the United States and strengthening partnerships with allied and partner nations. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)