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    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26 [Image 10 of 12]

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    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Fireworks from a Fourth of July celebration illuminate the night sky over Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and the USS Arizona Memorial during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 4, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 04:40
    Photo ID: 9793082
    VIRIN: 260704-N-NB544-1033
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26
    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26
    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26
    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26
    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26
    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26
    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26
    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26
    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26
    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26
    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26
    JBPHH celebrates 4th of July during RIMPAC 26

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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