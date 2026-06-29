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    HSM 72 in the INR250 Parade of Sails

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    HSM 72 in the INR250 Parade of Sails

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Shen 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (July 4, 2026)
    An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the "Proud Warriors" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, navigates to New York City during International Naval Review 250, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mike Shen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 15:40
    Photo ID: 9792489
    VIRIN: 260704-N-FY193-1099
    Resolution: 3389x2421
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 4

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    This work, HSM 72 in the INR250 Parade of Sails, by PO2 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    INR250
    INR250 NYC

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