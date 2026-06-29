HSM 72 in the INR250 Parade of Sails

NEW YORK (July 4, 2026)
An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the "Proud Warriors" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, navigates to New York City during International Naval Review 250, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mike Shen)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9792489
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-FY193-1099
|Resolution:
|3389x2421
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|4
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