Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Conduct Office Call with Vietnamese Armed Forces Officials in Quang Tri, Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, second from left, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), introduces himself during a PP26 and Pacific Friendship 2026 office call with Vietnamese Armed Forces officials in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 3, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)