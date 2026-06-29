Maj. Eric Metzler, innovation team lead with the Army Applications Group, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, briefs senior leaders on the Retrieval Augmented Generation (Video RAG) tool during Operation Sentinel Justice 26 at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 15, 2026. Commanding generals from the and the 200th MP Command and the 75th USARIC reviewed the AAG developed Video RAG capability, which aims to modernize how security teams collect and analyze checkpoint footage and other critical site surveillance.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 22:33
|Photo ID:
|9791740
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-RN359-1010
|Resolution:
|2366x1502
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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75th USARIC pioneers AI solutions for OSJ 26
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