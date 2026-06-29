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    75th USARIC pioneers AI solutions for OSJ 26

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    75th USARIC pioneers AI solutions for OSJ 26

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erick Yates 

    75th US Army Reserve Innovation Command

    Maj. Eric Metzler, innovation team lead with the Army Applications Group, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, briefs senior leaders on the Retrieval Augmented Generation (Video RAG) tool during Operation Sentinel Justice 26 at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 15, 2026. Commanding generals from the and the 200th MP Command and the 75th USARIC reviewed the AAG developed Video RAG capability, which aims to modernize how security teams collect and analyze checkpoint footage and other critical site surveillance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 22:33
    Photo ID: 9791740
    VIRIN: 260615-A-RN359-1010
    Resolution: 2366x1502
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 75th USARIC pioneers AI solutions for OSJ 26, by SFC Erick Yates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ArmyReserve
    75thUSARIC
    OSJ26
    OperationSentinelJustice26

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