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    Italian Navy hosts luncheon aboard ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P434) during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 2 of 5]

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    Italian Navy hosts luncheon aboard ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P434) during RIMPAC 2026

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lordin Kelly 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Members of the Italian Navy welcome partner nations aboard the Thaon di Revel-class multi-purpose combat ship ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P 434) for a luncheon during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971 (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lordin Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 21:12
    Photo ID: 9791631
    VIRIN: 260703-N-WN039-1008
    Resolution: 5777x3844
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Italian Navy hosts luncheon aboard ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P434) during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Lordin Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Italian Navy hosts luncheon aboard ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P434) during RIMPAC 2026
    Italian Navy hosts luncheon aboard ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P434) during RIMPAC 2026
    Italian Navy hosts luncheon aboard ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P434) during RIMPAC 2026
    Italian Navy hosts luncheon aboard ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P434) during RIMPAC 2026
    Italian Navy hosts luncheon aboard ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere (P434) during RIMPAC 2026

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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