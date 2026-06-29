RIMPAC 2026 Participants conduct HADR planning meeting

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U.S. Navy Capt. Steven Sherman, commodore, First Naval Construction Regiment and commander, Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief Camp, addresses visiting partner nations to discuss the Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Recovery mission at the purpose built camp on Ford Island, Hawaii, July 3, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jade Holmes)