(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Seabees construct a HADR camp during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seabees construct a HADR camp during RIMPAC 2026

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly Meyer 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Builder 1st Class Ruby Sierra, Builder 3rd Class Bailey Albert and Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Faith Mwania prepare to build a tent deck at the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief camp during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, Ford Island, Hawaii, July 2. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 18:59
    Photo ID: 9791390
    VIRIN: 260702-N-DG088-1008
    Resolution: 3824x5803
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees construct a HADR camp during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees construct a HADR camp during RIMPAC 2026
    Seabees construct a HADR camp during RIMPAC 2026
    Seabees construct a HADR camp during RIMPAC 2026
    Seabees construct a HADR camp during RIMPAC 2026
    Seabees construct a HADR camp during RIMPAC 2026
    Seabees construct a HADR camp during RIMPAC 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26
    NCB 18
    Naval Construction Battalion 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery