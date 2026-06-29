Multinational ship commands attend the PHOTOEX brief for RIMPAC 2026

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HMAS Sydney's Commanding Officer Commander Hayden Jenkins participates in the PHOTOEX brief at the Ford Island Conference Centre Ballroom during Exercise RIMPAC. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy photo by Leading Seaman Imagery Specialist Shaun Chatfield)