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U.S. Navy Sailor Operations Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Sinagal visits the 9/11 Memorial during International Naval Review 250 in New York, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch - constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guards enduring role on, under and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tobias Levene)