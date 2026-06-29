1-114th Night Buddy Team LFX

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U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct a squad fire team live fire training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 23, 2026. Low visibility training exercises are cruicial to the development of squad team tactics in modern warfare. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Seth Cohen)