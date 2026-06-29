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    US, African leaders engage industry partners during ACHOD 2026

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    US, African leaders engage industry partners during ACHOD 2026

    LUANDA, ANGOLA

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. and African senior military leaders engage with defense industry representatives during the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) in Luanda, Angola, July 1, 2026. The engagement connected military leaders with industry partners to discuss innovative technologies, strengthen defense collaboration, and explore capabilities that support shared security priorities across Africa.

    Chiefs of Defense and representatives from more than 35 countries as well as U.S. and partner military leaders gather for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 12:34
    Photo ID: 9790590
    VIRIN: 260701-A-PI656-1015
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: LUANDA, AO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, US, African leaders engage industry partners during ACHOD 2026, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Angola
    ACHOD
    Africa
    defense
    AFRICOM
    ACHOD26

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