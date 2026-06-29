US, African leaders engage industry partners during ACHOD 2026

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U.S. and African senior military leaders engage with defense industry representatives during the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) in Luanda, Angola, July 1, 2026. The engagement connected military leaders with industry partners to discuss innovative technologies, strengthen defense collaboration, and explore capabilities that support shared security priorities across Africa.



Chiefs of Defense and representatives from more than 35 countries as well as U.S. and partner military leaders gather for the 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference. ACHOD serves as the key forum for senior military officials to address shared security threats, enhance regional stability, and discuss collaborative frameworks that enable long-term investment and economic growth across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)