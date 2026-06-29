American Red Cross volunteers and U.S. Soldiers, pass out waterguns to celebrate the 4th of July and Freedom Fest 250 at Drawsko Military Community, Poland, July 2, 2026. Freedom Fest 250 celebrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Poland through shared history, values and allied cooperation. The U.S.-Poland relationship is rooted in shared history, from Kosiuszko and Pulaski to today’s modern day alliance. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 08:41
|Photo ID:
|9790396
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-AB216-1119
|Resolution:
|4959x3306
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Fest 250 brings music, food and fun to Soldiers in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.