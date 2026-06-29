Freedom Fest 250 brings music, food and fun to Soldiers in Poland

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American Red Cross volunteers and U.S. Soldiers, pass out waterguns to celebrate the 4th of July and Freedom Fest 250 at Drawsko Military Community, Poland, July 2, 2026. Freedom Fest 250 celebrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Poland through shared history, values and allied cooperation. The U.S.-Poland relationship is rooted in shared history, from Kosiuszko and Pulaski to today’s modern day alliance. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)