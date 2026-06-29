U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts a countermeasure washdown amidships while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 1, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 05:05
|Photo ID:
|9790295
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-ER894-1065
|Resolution:
|3419x5128
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Mustin conducts a countermeasure washdown [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.