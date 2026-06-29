U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jessica Howard, from Georgia, signals to the sliding pad eye operator on the midships aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 28, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9790293
|VIRIN:
|260628-N-ER894-1614
|Resolution:
|1436x1795
|Size:
|718.06 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Wally Schirra [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.