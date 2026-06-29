U.S. Navy Chief Gunner’s Mate Victor Zuniga, from California, monitors time and simulates a class charlie fire and flooding in a passage way during an integrated training drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 23, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9790275
|VIRIN:
|260623-N-ER894-1173
|Resolution:
|2859x4289
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts an integrated training team drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.