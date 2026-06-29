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    Partner nations participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training scenarios during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 3 of 6]

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    Partner nations participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training scenarios during RIMPAC 2026

    PEARL HARBOUR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Jessica Vos 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Partner nations participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training scenarios aboard HMCS Ottawa during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 on July 2, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Canadian Armed Forces Master Corporal Jessica Vos, Imagery Technician)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 00:56
    Photo ID: 9790120
    VIRIN: 260702-O-PP241-2172
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOUR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Partner nations participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training scenarios during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Jessica Vos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Partner nations participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training scenarios during RIMPAC 2026
    Partner nations participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training scenarios during RIMPAC 2026
    Partner nations participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training scenarios during RIMPAC 2026
    Partner nations participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training scenarios during RIMPAC 2026
    Partner nations participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training scenarios during RIMPAC 2026
    Partner nations participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training scenarios during RIMPAC 2026

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26

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