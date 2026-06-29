Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Field Training Exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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U.S. Army Cpt. Tucker Adkins, middle-right, civil affairs team chief assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) disaster management workshop, speaks with members of the Quang Tri Sub-department of Irrigation and Disaster Prevention during a PP26 disaster management field training exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 2, 2026. The field training exercise focused on sharing subject matter expertise on local infrastructure and technical knowledge to support flood mitigation and community resilience in the region. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)