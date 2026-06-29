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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Field Training Exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 5 of 6]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Field Training Exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Paolo Peredo 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Army Cpt. Tucker Adkins, middle-right, civil affairs team chief assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) disaster management workshop, speaks with members of the Quang Tri Sub-department of Irrigation and Disaster Prevention during a PP26 disaster management field training exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 2, 2026. The field training exercise focused on sharing subject matter expertise on local infrastructure and technical knowledge to support flood mitigation and community resilience in the region. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 23:39
    Photo ID: 9790076
    VIRIN: 260702-N-TE278-2071
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Field Training Exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Paolo Peredo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Field Training Exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Field Training Exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Field Training Exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Field Training Exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Field Training Exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Field Training Exercise in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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