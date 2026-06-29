TSC Hosts Norwegian Ambassador Anniken Huitfeldt

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For the Ted Stevens Center, engaging with allies and partners remains essential to advancing a secure, stable, and cooperative Arctic. This month, the Center was honored to host Ambassador Anniken Huitfeldt of Norway and Lise Kristiansen, Norwegian Honorary Consul, for a productive discussion on the evolving security environment across the Arctic region. The conversation explored a range of shared challenges and opportunities, including strategic competition in the European High North, emerging dynamics in the Arctic-Paciﬁc, and the growing importance of Arctic security, resilience, and interoperability. Participants also highlighted Alaska’s unique role as a strategic crossroads and a venue for dialogue among allies, partners, and stakeholders committed to preserving security and stability in the region. The engagement reinforced the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Norway, two Arctic nations with a shared interest in strengthening security, enhancing regional awareness, and promoting collaboration across the circumpolar North