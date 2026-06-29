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    Jacoby Hall Memorialization Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

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    Jacoby Hall Memorialization Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Raven Jones 

    I Corps

    America's I Corps Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane speaks during the Jacoby Hall Memorialization Ceremony, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 2, 2026. McFarlane reflected on the life and service of retired Gen. Charles H. Jacoby Jr., honoring his lasting impact on Soldiers, leaders, and the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raven Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9789532
    VIRIN: 260702-A-RR443-2298
    Resolution: 6720x4285
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jacoby Hall Memorialization Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Raven Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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