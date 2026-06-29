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America's I Corps Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane speaks during the Jacoby Hall Memorialization Ceremony, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 2, 2026. McFarlane reflected on the life and service of retired Gen. Charles H. Jacoby Jr., honoring his lasting impact on Soldiers, leaders, and the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raven Jones)