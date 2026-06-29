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    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct safety inspections for Sail250

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    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct safety inspections for Sail250

    BAYONNE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET San Diego

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Dylan Wilson tends a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) cable in Bayonne, New Jersey, July 2, 2026. ROVs are tethered by a cable through which they receive power, as well as transmit video and sensor data. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chris Sappey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:48
    Photo ID: 9789209
    VIRIN: 260702-G-FF318-1113
    Resolution: 1638x2048
    Size: 777.53 KB
    Location: BAYONNE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Sail250
    USCG250
    Sail250NewYork

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