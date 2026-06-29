U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct safety inspections for Sail250

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Dylan Wilson tends a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) cable in Bayonne, New Jersey, July 2, 2026. ROVs are tethered by a cable through which they receive power, as well as transmit video and sensor data. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chris Sappey)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 14:48
|Photo ID:
|9789209
|VIRIN:
|260702-G-FF318-1113
|Resolution:
|1638x2048
|Size:
|777.53 KB
|Location:
|BAYONNE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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