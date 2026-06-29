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    USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command [Image 1 of 4]

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    USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, center, passes the colors to U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander of U.S. European Command, during the relinquishment of command ceremony July 2, 2026, at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. The passing of the colors symbolizes Donahue relinquishing command of USAREUR-AF after an 18-month tenure focused on integrating U.S. and NATO land forces to strengthen credible deterrence across Europe and Africa.(U.S. Army photo by Claudia Neve)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 13:30
    Photo ID: 9788954
    VIRIN: 260702-A-CV950-3369
    Resolution: 5189x7783
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Commander Relinquishes Command [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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