The Mount Olive High School Air Force JROTC Rocketry program had its best ever performance in eight years of existence, in large part thanks to a donation from Picatinny STEM and the Armaments Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9788749
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-GY890-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1440
|Size:
|782.47 KB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mount Olive High School rocketeers blast off to great season thanks to Picatinny donation, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mount Olive High School rocketeers blast off to great season thanks to Picatinny donation
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