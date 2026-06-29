(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Mount Olive High School rocketeers blast off to great season thanks to Picatinny donation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mount Olive High School rocketeers blast off to great season thanks to Picatinny donation

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    The Mount Olive High School Air Force JROTC Rocketry program had its best ever performance in eight years of existence, in large part thanks to a donation from Picatinny STEM and the Armaments Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9788749
    VIRIN: 260702-A-GY890-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1440
    Size: 782.47 KB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mount Olive High School rocketeers blast off to great season thanks to Picatinny donation, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mount Olive High School rocketeers blast off to great season thanks to Picatinny donation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery