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    Dallas Native retires from U.S. Navy with 32 Years of Honorable and Faithful Service [Image 2 of 5]

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    Dallas Native retires from U.S. Navy with 32 Years of Honorable and Faithful Service

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND (July 1, 2026) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Renardis Banks is awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal by Rear Adm. Matthew Case, deputy U.S. Navy surgeon general and deputy chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, during her retirement ceremony held at the Gateway Club. Banks, a Medical Service Corps officer and division chief, Defense Medical Readiness Training Institute, Defense Health Agency, retired with more than 32 years of honorable and faithful service. A native of Dallas, Banks enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1993 achieving the rank of staff sergeant. After serving 12 years, she was accepted into the Navy’s Health Services Collegiate Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:11
    Photo ID: 9788368
    VIRIN: 260701-N-ND850-1002
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 968.01 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dallas Native retires from U.S. Navy with 32 Years of Honorable and Faithful Service [Image 5 of 5], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dallas Native retires from U.S. Navy with 32 Years of Honorable and Faithful Service
    Dallas Native retires from U.S. Navy with 32 Years of Honorable and Faithful Service
    Dallas Native retires from U.S. Navy with 32 Years of Honorable and Faithful Service
    Dallas Native retires from U.S. Navy with 32 Years of Honorable and Faithful Service
    Dallas Native retires from U.S. Navy with 32 Years of Honorable and Faithful Service

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