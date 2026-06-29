Dallas Native retires from U.S. Navy with 32 Years of Honorable and Faithful Service

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JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND (July 1, 2026) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Renardis Banks is awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal by Rear Adm. Matthew Case, deputy U.S. Navy surgeon general and deputy chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, during her retirement ceremony held at the Gateway Club. Banks, a Medical Service Corps officer and division chief, Defense Medical Readiness Training Institute, Defense Health Agency, retired with more than 32 years of honorable and faithful service. A native of Dallas, Banks enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1993 achieving the rank of staff sergeant. After serving 12 years, she was accepted into the Navy’s Health Services Collegiate Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer)