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    Liberty Fest 2026 celebrates 250 years of freedom [Image 6 of 7]

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    Liberty Fest 2026 celebrates 250 years of freedom

    LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Community members watch a fireworks display conclude Liberty Fest at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 27, 2025. The annual event celebrated American Independence Day while commemorating 250 years of American history and strengthening partnerships between the installation and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:04
    Photo ID: 9788329
    VIRIN: 260627-F-RI526-1006
    Resolution: 7102x4735
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Liberty Fest 2026 celebrates 250 years of freedom [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Annie Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Liberty Fest 2026 celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Liberty Fest 2026 celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Liberty Fest 2026 celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Liberty Fest 2026 celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Liberty Fest 2026 celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Liberty Fest 2026 celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Liberty Fest 2026 celebrates 250 years of freedom

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    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    freedom
    community
    LibFest

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