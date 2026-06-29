Community members watch a fireworks display conclude Liberty Fest at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 27, 2025. The annual event celebrated American Independence Day while commemorating 250 years of American history and strengthening partnerships between the installation and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Annie Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 10:04
|Photo ID:
|9788329
|VIRIN:
|260627-F-RI526-1006
|Resolution:
|7102x4735
|Size:
|11.64 MB
|Location:
|LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Fest 2026 celebrates 250 years of freedom [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Annie Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.