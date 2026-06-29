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    Battle Ensign Raised on USS George Washington Mast

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    Battle Ensign Raised on USS George Washington Mast

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors raise the battle ensign aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, July 2, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 04:06
    Photo ID: 9788001
    VIRIN: 260702-N-OV586-1381
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Battle Ensign Raised on USS George Washington Mast, by PO3 Nicolas Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS George Washington
    USSGW
    Battle Ensign
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