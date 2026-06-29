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    Rain, Resilience: Dedication Shines at Camp Zama’s 'Salute the Nation' [Image 3 of 4]

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    Rain, Resilience: Dedication Shines at Camp Zama’s 'Salute the Nation'

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The joint U.S. forces and the JGSDF demonstrated true resilience and uniformity during Camp Zama's historic U.S. 250th celebration held as an open post event, June 27.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9787934
    VIRIN: 260627-A-HP857-6900
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 236.22 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rain, Resilience: Dedication Shines at Camp Zama’s 'Salute the Nation' [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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