The joint U.S. forces and the JGSDF demonstrated true resilience and uniformity during Camp Zama's historic U.S. 250th celebration held as an open post event, June 27.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9787934
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-HP857-6900
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|236.22 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rain, Resilience: Dedication Shines at Camp Zama’s 'Salute the Nation' [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rain, Resilience: Dedication Shines at Camp Zama’s 'Salute the Nation'
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