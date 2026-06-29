Date Taken: 06.26.2026 Date Posted: 07.02.2026 02:40 Photo ID: 9787934 VIRIN: 260627-A-HP857-6900 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 236.22 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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This work, Rain, Resilience: Dedication Shines at Camp Zama’s 'Salute the Nation' [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.