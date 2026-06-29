NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition

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BREMERTON, Wash. – Sailors assigned to Naval Readiness and Training Command Bremerton treat a simulated casualty during the inaugural 2026 Corpsman Cup held Thursday, June 18, 2026. The high-adrenaline, 45-minute continuous tactical medical course challenged teams across five intense stations designed to test their teamwork, esprit de corps, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) skills under intense pressure. Teams tackled the course in staggered 20-minute intervals to prove operational readiness and kick off the summer season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs.)