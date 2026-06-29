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    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition [Image 11 of 11]

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    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    BREMERTON, Wash. – Sailors assigned to Naval Readiness and Training Command Bremerton treat a simulated casualty during the inaugural 2026 Corpsman Cup held Thursday, June 18, 2026. The high-adrenaline, 45-minute continuous tactical medical course challenged teams across five intense stations designed to test their teamwork, esprit de corps, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) skills under intense pressure. Teams tackled the course in staggered 20-minute intervals to prove operational readiness and kick off the summer season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 18:55
    Photo ID: 9787344
    VIRIN: 260618-N-QW460-1258
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition
    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition
    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition
    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition
    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition
    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition
    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition
    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition
    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition
    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition
    NMRTC Bremerton Corpsman Cup Kicks Off Summer with Tactical Medical Competition

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    TCCC
    Navy Medicine
    Hospital Corpsman
    NHB
    NMRTC Bremerton

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