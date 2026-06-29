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    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune [Image 16 of 20]

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    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    U.S. Navy hospitalman 3rd Class Kenton McKenzie, a native of Queens, New York, provides feedback during an end-user touchpoint at the Tactical Medicine Training Center, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2026. The event was designed to collect feedback from clinical and frontline U.S. Navy medical providers to shape the development of traumatic brain injury detection devices as part of Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office’s TBI Field Assessment Program. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the Department of War’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing warfighter lethality and readiness. OPMED’s project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders in Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:16
    Photo ID: 9786656
    VIRIN: 260630-O-PJ332-1111
    Resolution: 2950x1967
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune [Image 20 of 20], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune
    OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune

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    TAGS

    Traumatic Brain Injury
    Camp Lejeune
    corpsmen
    Operational Medical Systems
    Navy
    Marine Corps

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