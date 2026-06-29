OPMED hosts TBI Field Assessment end-user touchpoint with Navy corpsmen, medical officers at Camp Lejeune

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U.S. Navy hospitalman 3rd Class Kenton McKenzie, a native of Queens, New York, provides feedback during an end-user touchpoint at the Tactical Medicine Training Center, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2026. The event was designed to collect feedback from clinical and frontline U.S. Navy medical providers to shape the development of traumatic brain injury detection devices as part of Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office’s TBI Field Assessment Program. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the Department of War’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing warfighter lethality and readiness. OPMED’s project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders in Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)