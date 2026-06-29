IKE conducts surgery-at-sea

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicholas Muller, left, assists Lt. Cmdr. Carina Felix, Ship’s Surgeon, while performing surgery aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 22, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, supporting East Coast Fleet Replacement Squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Antonisse)