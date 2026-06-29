Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes

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Sgt. Megha Shrestha, a Request for Forces (Legacy Plus) Soldier assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center poses with Col. Warren Stewart, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, after receiving an Army achievement Medal during an awards ceremony June 29 in the Heaton auditorium at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany. The deployed service members supported a contingency mission that augmented LRMC staff during a named combat operation.