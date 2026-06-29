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    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes [Image 5 of 10]

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    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Bernhard Lashleyleidner 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Sgt. Megha Shrestha, a Request for Forces (Legacy Plus) Soldier assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center poses with Col. Warren Stewart, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, after receiving an Army achievement Medal during an awards ceremony June 29 in the Heaton auditorium at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany. The deployed service members supported a contingency mission that augmented LRMC staff during a named combat operation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 09:27
    Photo ID: 9785998
    VIRIN: 260629-D-HN506-3022
    Resolution: 2489x2532
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes
    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes
    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes
    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes
    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes
    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes
    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes
    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes
    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes
    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes

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    Honoring the Mission: LRMC Recognizes Legacy Plus Soldiers as Deployment Concludes

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    #medical readiness
    #LRMC
    #LRMC Legacy Plus

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