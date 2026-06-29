Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Workshop in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jonathan Craig, left, mission chaplain assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), receives a question during a PP26 disaster management workshop that focuses on protecting elderly, children, and disabled people during emergency response in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 30, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)