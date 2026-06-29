Army National Guard Unit Partners with Navy Helicopter Squadron for Joint Training

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alan San Nicolas of the Guam National Guard, assigned to Task Force Talon, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, pulls security for a U.S. Navy SH-60 Seahawk during a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and Air Assault tactical training event on Guam, May 26, 2026. During the exercise, the Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 25 completed annual requirements for Landing Zone (LZ) identification, troop transport, and tactical battle drills while the National Guard Soldiers trained on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), LZ operations, and realistic combat and peacetime scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alejo Lujan)