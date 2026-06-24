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    Exercise OG War Day 26.2 reinforces joint operations and CSAR readiness [Image 5 of 8]

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    Exercise OG War Day 26.2 reinforces joint operations and CSAR readiness

    ITALY

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Italian police officers prepare to escort the 606th Air Control Squadron to an off-base operation location during Exercise Operations Group War Day 26.2 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. The Italian Police’s vehicle escort highlighted the 31st Fighter Wing's partnership and collaboration with its Italian allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 03:30
    Photo ID: 9782526
    VIRIN: 260624-F-TT513-7206
    Resolution: 6835x5468
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise OG War Day 26.2 reinforces joint operations and CSAR readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise OG War Day 26.2 reinforces joint operations and CSAR readiness
    Exercise OG War Day 26.2 reinforces joint operations and CSAR readiness
    Exercise OG War Day 26.2 reinforces joint operations and CSAR readiness
    Exercise OG War Day 26.2 reinforces joint operations and CSAR readiness
    Exercise OG War Day 26.2 reinforces joint operations and CSAR readiness
    Exercise OG War Day 26.2 reinforces joint operations and CSAR readiness
    Exercise OG War Day 26.2 strenghens 31 OG CSAR capabilities
    Exercise OG War Day 26.2 reinforces joint operations and CSAR readiness

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    TAGS

    Aviano
    Aviano AB
    Italian Police
    606 ACS
    31 FW
    31 OG

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