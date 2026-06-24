Exercise OG War Day 26.2 reinforces joint operations and CSAR readiness

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Italian police officers prepare to escort the 606th Air Control Squadron to an off-base operation location during Exercise Operations Group War Day 26.2 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. The Italian Police’s vehicle escort highlighted the 31st Fighter Wing's partnership and collaboration with its Italian allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)