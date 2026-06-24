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    U.S. Navy Sailor Pays Respects at Arizona Memorial during RIMPAC 26 [Image 6 of 6]

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    U.S. Navy Sailor Pays Respects at Arizona Memorial during RIMPAC 26

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan LeCompte 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A U.S. Navy Sailor pays his respects at the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 29, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan A. LeCompte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 03:32
    Photo ID: 9782512
    VIRIN: 260629-N-JF950-1197
    Resolution: 5774x3849
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Pays Respects at Arizona Memorial during RIMPAC 26 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan LeCompte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Italian Sailors Visit Arizona Memorial during RIMPAC 26
    Italian Sailors Visit Arizona Memorial during RIMPAC 26
    Italian Sailors Visit Arizona Memorial during RIMPAC 26
    Italian Sailors Visit Arizona Memorial during RIMPAC 26
    Italian Sailors Visit Arizona Memorial during RIMPAC 26
    U.S. Navy Sailor Pays Respects at Arizona Memorial during RIMPAC 26

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    partners
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    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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