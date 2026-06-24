JMSDF Sailors brief journalists aboard JS Kongō during RIMPAC 2026

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International media representatives gather around Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors during a media tour aboard the guided-missile destroyer JS Kongō (DDG 173) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 29, 2026. The event provided journalists with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the ship's operational capabilities and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's role in fostering regional peace and stability. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force photo by Yusuke Tanaka)