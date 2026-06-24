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    Fort McCoy executive officer leads Commemorative Area tour for Army Reserve Soldiers [Image 3 of 3]

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    Fort McCoy executive officer leads Commemorative Area tour for Army Reserve Soldiers

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Michael Volpe 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 377th Support Maintenance Company, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, of Manitowoc, Wis., participate in a tour June 11, 2026, at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nineteen members of the unit participated in viewing Fort McCoy’s area dedicated to history and heritage of the installation and the U.S. Army. (Photo by Mike Volpe/Fort McCoy Garrison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 01:56
    Photo ID: 9782391
    VIRIN: 260611-A-A4608-8237
    Resolution: 5257x4036
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy executive officer leads Commemorative Area tour for Army Reserve Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Volpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy executive officer leads Commemorative Area tour for Army Reserve Soldiers
    Fort McCoy executive officer leads Commemorative Area tour for Army Reserve Soldiers
    Fort McCoy executive officer leads Commemorative Area tour for Army Reserve Soldiers

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, 377th Support Maintenance Company, Army Reserve, IMCOM

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