Fort McCoy executive officer leads Commemorative Area tour for Army Reserve Soldiers

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Soldiers with the 377th Support Maintenance Company, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, of Manitowoc, Wis., participate in a tour June 11, 2026, at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nineteen members of the unit participated in viewing Fort McCoy’s area dedicated to history and heritage of the installation and the U.S. Army. (Photo by Mike Volpe/Fort McCoy Garrison)