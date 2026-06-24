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    Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Valiant Shield 2026

    JAPAN

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Romano 

    Commander Task Force 75

    U.S. Navy Utilitiesman Constructionman Tucker Wilson, front, U.S. Navy Steelworker Constructionman Samuel Garcia-Lopez, middle, and U.S. Navy Construction Electrician Constructionman Alyssa Donnelson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 Detachment Iwakuni, repair a crater on an airfield in Ashiya Airbase, June 23, 2026, in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow U.S. Pacific Command the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Austin Romano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 22:21
    Photo ID: 9782092
    VIRIN: 260623-N-AR201-1004
    Resolution: 4155x5712
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Austin Romano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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