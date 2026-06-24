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    260330-A-TY085-1656 [Image 34 of 42]

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    260330-A-TY085-1656

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Lewis 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A U.S. Army Soldier conducts a one-mile run during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) for E3B qualification at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, March 30, 2026. The EPFA tests Soldiers' physical readiness and is one of the required events to earn the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge or Expert Field Medical Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 22:10
    Photo ID: 9782075
    VIRIN: 260330-A-TY085-1656
    Resolution: 6122x4081
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260330-A-TY085-1656 [Image 42 of 42], by SSG Samantha Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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