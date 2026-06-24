260330-A-TY085-1656

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A U.S. Army Soldier conducts a one-mile run during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) for E3B qualification at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, March 30, 2026. The EPFA tests Soldiers' physical readiness and is one of the required events to earn the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge or Expert Field Medical Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Lewis)