Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force measure a crater on an airfield in Ashiya Airbase, June 22, 2026, in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow U.S. Pacific Command the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Austin Romano)