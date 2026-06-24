Naval Base Guam's Navy Security Forces conduct Citadel Pacific 2026 training drills

260625-N-JI554-1465 NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 25, 2026) – Naval Base Guam’s Navy Security Forces conduct active shooter scenario training during Citadel Pacific 2026. Citadel Pacific 2026 is a Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) annual capstone exercise to increase force protection readiness and response at Navy installations. CP26 will enable CNIC to exercise and assess Navy protection Command and Control (C2) capabilities and the readiness and effectiveness of protection programs at numbered fleets, regions, and installations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Electrician’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Michael Orourke)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 20:35
|Photo ID:
|9781815
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-JI554-1465
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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