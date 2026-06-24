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    Naval Base Guam's Navy Security Forces conduct Citadel Pacific 2026 training drills [Image 3 of 4]

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    Naval Base Guam's Navy Security Forces conduct Citadel Pacific 2026 training drills

    GUAM

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Orourke 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    260625-N-JI554-1465 NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 25, 2026) – Naval Base Guam’s Navy Security Forces conduct active shooter scenario training during Citadel Pacific 2026. Citadel Pacific 2026 is a Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) annual capstone exercise to increase force protection readiness and response at Navy installations. CP26 will enable CNIC to exercise and assess Navy protection Command and Control (C2) capabilities and the readiness and effectiveness of protection programs at numbered fleets, regions, and installations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Electrician’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Michael Orourke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 20:35
    Photo ID: 9781815
    VIRIN: 260625-N-JI554-1465
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.72 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Base Guam's Navy Security Forces conduct Citadel Pacific 2026 training drills [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Orourke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Base Guam's Navy Security Forces conduct Citadel Pacific 2026 training drills
    Naval Base Guam's Navy Security Forces conduct Citadel Pacific 2026 training drills
    Naval Base Guam's Navy Security Forces conduct Citadel Pacific 2026 training drills
    Naval Base Guam's Navy Security Forces conduct Citadel Pacific 2026 training drills

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