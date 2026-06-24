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    USS Albany (SSN 753) Goes Underway After Maintenance Period [Image 7 of 7]

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    USS Albany (SSN 753) Goes Underway After Maintenance Period

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lucas Hastings 

    Subase New London

    Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) goes underway from Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, June 29, 2026. Known as the “Home of the Submarine Force” and located in the “Submarine Capital of the World” SUBASE New London is Connecticut’s U.S. Naval Base supporting the Department of War’s laser focus on readiness, lethality and warfighting, providing the facilities and services to deploy combat-ready submarines and their crews, along with training a corps of professional submariners. SUBASE and Navy Team New London remain committed to uplifting the mantle of “The First and Finest,” everyday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 13:57
    Photo ID: 9780709
    VIRIN: 260629-N-TV979-1225
    Resolution: 3763x2217
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Albany (SSN 753) Goes Underway After Maintenance Period [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Lucas Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Albany (SSN 753) Goes Underway After Maintenance Period
    USS Albany (SSN 753) Goes Underway After Maintenance Period
    USS Albany (SSN 753) Goes Underway After Maintenance Period
    USS Albany (SSN 753) Goes Underway After Maintenance Period
    USS Albany (SSN 753) Goes Underway After Maintenance Period
    USS Albany (SSN 753) Goes Underway After Maintenance Period
    USS Albany (SSN 753) Goes Underway After Maintenance Period

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