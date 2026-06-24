USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Moors Pier Side at SUBASE

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Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Erik Rodriguez, from Brooklyn, New York, assigned to Naval Submarine Base New London, heaves line as part of Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) mooring pier side at SUBASE New London in Groton, Connecticut, June 4, 2026. Known as the “Home of the Submarine Force” and located in the “Submarine Capital of the World” SUBASE New London is Connecticut’s U.S. Naval Base supporting the Department of War’s laser focus on readiness, lethality and warfighting, providing the facilities and services to deploy combat-ready submarines and their crews, along with training a corps of professional submariners. SUBASE and Navy Team New London remain committed to uplifting the mantle of “The First and Finest,” everyday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings)