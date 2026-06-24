Valiant Shield 2026 - MASCAL Exercise at Matsushima Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Service members and JASDF members conducted a joint medical exercise at Matsushima AB, Japan in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)