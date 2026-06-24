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    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base [Image 10 of 12]

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    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base

    JAPAN

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    5AF commander, Lt Gen Carey, observed training at Matsushima AB with Japan Self-Defense Force Air Defense Command commander, Lt Gen Hidemasa Inatsuki in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 22:35
    Photo ID: 9779341
    VIRIN: 260623-F-AR133-1157
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 588.68 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base
    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base
    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base
    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base
    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base
    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base
    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base
    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base
    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base
    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base
    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base
    Valiant Shield 2026 - Lt General Carey visit to Matsushima Air Base

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